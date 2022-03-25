Amendment on abortion doesn’t advance in Maryland

A proposal to enshrine the right to abortion in the Maryland Constitution has not advanced in the state Senate, though legislation to expand abortion access in the state has moved forward.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A proposal to enshrine the right to abortion in the Maryland Constitution has not advanced in the state Senate, though legislation to expand abortion access in the state has moved forward.

Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson said Friday the measures to expand access would be “the only time we take up this issue this session.”

Earlier this month, the Maryland House of Delegates voted for a bill that would have given voters the final say in November on whether to enshrine the right to abortion in the constitution.

It required a three-fifths vote in the Senate to follow through and put the matter on the ballot. The right to abortion already is protected in Maryland law.

