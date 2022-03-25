RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Prominent Russians quit jobs | War enters dangerous phase | Biden plans gas shipments to Europe | Va. student's journey to rescue his family
Home » Maryland News » Amendment on abortion doesn't…

Amendment on abortion doesn’t advance in Maryland

The Associated Press

March 25, 2022, 11:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A proposal to enshrine the right to abortion in the Maryland Constitution has not advanced in the state Senate, though legislation to expand abortion access in the state has moved forward.

Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson said Friday the measures to expand access would be “the only time we take up this issue this session.”

Earlier this month, the Maryland House of Delegates voted for a bill that would have given voters the final say in November on whether to enshrine the right to abortion in the constitution.

It required a three-fifths vote in the Senate to follow through and put the matter on the ballot. The right to abortion already is protected in Maryland law.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

GSA approves sale of Trump Hotel lease, after years of scrutiny from watchdogs

GSA using data, analytics to push agencies to accelerate move to EIS

Two Secure Act provisions alter TSP age requirements

IRS brings teleworking staff back to office in phased reentry starting in May

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up