Police: Arrest made in Eastern Shore double slaying

Maryland State Police say they've made an arrest in a double slaying on the Eastern Shore last week.

Police announced Thursday that Charles Jones III of Vienna was charged with two counts each of first- and second-degree murder.

Cleon Mullings of Oxford and Kelvin Wiggins of Cambridge were found with multiple blunt force injuries in Cambridge on Jan. 25.

The investigators identified Jones as a suspect and he was arrested Wednesday at his home, where police say he was seen burning items in the backyard.

A motive remains under investigation. Jones is being held without bond.

It’s not known whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

