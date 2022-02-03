OLYMPICS NEWS: Winter Olympics begin with lockdown, boycotts | Workout while watching the Olympics | Speedskater Bowe having quite an Olympics | Kilde is Schwarzenegger of skiing | Meet local Olympians
Police: Arrest made in Eastern Shore double slaying

The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 1:33 PM

Maryland State Police say they’ve made an arrest in a double slaying on the Eastern Shore last week.

Police announced Thursday that Charles Jones III of Vienna was charged with two counts each of first- and second-degree murder.

Cleon Mullings of Oxford and Kelvin Wiggins of Cambridge were found with multiple blunt force injuries in Cambridge on Jan. 25.

The investigators identified Jones as a suspect and he was arrested Wednesday at his home, where police say he was seen burning items in the backyard.

A motive remains under investigation. Jones is being held without bond.

It’s not known whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

