Suit: Maryland agency paid man less than female colleagues

BALTIMORE — The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is suing a Maryland agency, alleging it discriminated against a male employee, paying him less than female colleagues because of his gender.

The Daily Record reports that the lawsuit, filed Monday in U.S. District Court, claims that the State Highway Administration paid Robert Rager thousands of dollars less than women performing the same job.

The suit seeks back pay for Rager, who began working as a district community liaison in 2007 as a contract employee and became a state employee in 2014.

When Rager was transferred the next year, the complaint claims that the woman who succeeded him was paid about $11,000 more.

An SHA spokesperson declined to comment because the case is pending.

