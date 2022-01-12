CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. bus driver woes continue | Prince George's Co. schools detail return-to-school plan | When contagious if infected with omicron? | Latest DC-area cases
Home » Maryland News » Suit: Maryland agency paid…

Suit: Maryland agency paid man less than female colleagues

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 8:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is suing a Maryland agency, alleging it discriminated against a male employee, paying him less than female colleagues because of his gender.

The Daily Record reports that the lawsuit, filed Monday in U.S. District Court, claims that the State Highway Administration paid Robert Rager thousands of dollars less than women performing the same job.

The suit seeks back pay for Rager, who began working as a district community liaison in 2007 as a contract employee and became a state employee in 2014.

When Rager was transferred the next year, the complaint claims that the woman who succeeded him was paid about $11,000 more.

An SHA spokesperson declined to comment because the case is pending.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Nominee for DHS intel office pledges to take on longstanding morale issues

Lawmakers ask 5 agencies for update on meeting customer service legislation's goals

Lawmakers see 'real opportunity' to modernize federal cyber playbook

Navy putting focus on self-correction to better service after years of let downs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up