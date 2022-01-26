CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Police: 2 men found slain in Dorchester County

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 4:50 PM

CAMBRIDGE, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say they’re investigating after two men were found apparently slain in Dorchester County. State police say the men were found inside a building of Park Lane in Cambridge on Tuesday and pronounced dead by emergency medical service personnel. Officers with the Cambridge police department responded initially, but the state police homicide unit was asked to take the lead in the investigation. Police say investigators spent the night searching the scene for evidence and interviewing witnesses in the area. Their bodies will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy. The men’s names have not been released.

