CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » Maryland News » Maryland board approves new…

Maryland board approves new Purple Line contractor

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 8:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland board approved a new contractor on Wednesday for the Purple Line light-rail project in the suburbs of the nation’s capital for an additional $1.46 billion.

The Washington Post reports that’s an almost 75% cost increase to revive the stalled project, which now has a $3.43 billion construction contract compared to its initially estimated $1.97 billion.

Full construction will resume in the spring. The original construction team quit in fall 2020 amid contract disputes with the state.

State officials say the 16-mile (25.7-kilometer) line will begin carrying passengers between Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in fall 2026. That would be more than four years behind schedule.

The Board of Public Works, whose three members are Gov. Larry Hogan, Comptroller Peter Franchot and Treasurer Dereck Davis, also approved an additional $3.7 billion for a longer-term financial agreement with the private consortium managing the project over four decades.

That broader agreement, which will grow from $5.6 billion to $9.3 billion, includes higher construction and financing costs, as well as a $250 million legal settlement the state paid to the consortium after its original contractor quit.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

purple line

Navy Reserve adds, deletes hundreds of jobs to boost its relevance to future fights

Federal appeals court overturns FLRA decision that limited mid-term bargaining for unions

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

For Army DevSecOps trainees, emotional intelligence, teamwork more important than coding skills

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up