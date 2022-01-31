CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Another group sues Youngkin over masks | Howard Co. lifts mask mandate | Latest COVID data
Home » Maryland News » Mail-in ballot request forms…

Mail-in ballot request forms being sent in Maryland

The Associated Press

January 31, 2022, 11:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Maryland State Board of Elections says it has started sending mail-in ballot request forms to registered voters before the June 28 primary.

The board announced Monday that ballot request forms will begin arriving later this week.

This year, Maryland state law requires that election officials send all voters a form to request a mail-in ballot.

Voters who want a mail-in ballot will be asked to fill out the request form, sign and seal it and return it in the postage paid envelope that accompanies the form.

For voters to receive a mail-in ballot for the primary, envelopes must be received by June 21.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal appeals court strikes down FLRA decision setting higher bar for union negotiations

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

Congress wants to overhaul FISMA. Agencies are already measuring security differently

SBA CIO Bluestein takes leave of absence

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up