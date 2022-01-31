Mail-in ballot request forms being sent in Maryland

The Maryland State Board of Elections says it has started sending mail-in ballot request forms to registered voters before the June 28 primary.

The board announced Monday that ballot request forms will begin arriving later this week.

This year, Maryland state law requires that election officials send all voters a form to request a mail-in ballot.

Voters who want a mail-in ballot will be asked to fill out the request form, sign and seal it and return it in the postage paid envelope that accompanies the form.

For voters to receive a mail-in ballot for the primary, envelopes must be received by June 21.

