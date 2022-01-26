Delaware man who died in Maryland troopers’ custody IDed

Maryland prosecutors are identifying a Delaware motorist who died last week after becoming unresponsive in a state police barracks cell after his arrest.

CENTREVILLE, Md. (AP) — Maryland prosecutors are identifying a Delaware motorist who died last week after becoming unresponsive in a state police barracks cell after his arrest. The Office of the Attorney General identified the man Wednesday as 64-year-old Armar Womack of Delaware. In keeping with a state law approved last year, the Independent Investigations Division will examine Womack’s death. Officials say troopers arrested Womack on Friday and accused him of possession of a controlled substance. Womack was taken to state police barracks in Centreville and placed in a cell, where he later became unresponsive. He ultimately died at a hospital. Officials say they aren’t identifying the officers involved because of security concerns.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.