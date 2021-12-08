Pandemic financially devastated minority-led nonprofits in Maryland

Tiffany Turner-Allen says she’s tired of her nonprofit organization and workers being seen as resilient and coworkers calling themselves martyrs to their community causes.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Tiffany Turner-Allen says she’s tired of her nonprofit organization and workers being seen as resilient and coworkers calling themselves martyrs to their community causes.

Turner-Allen, who runs Nonprofit Prince George’s County, a group supporting other nonprofits on a $300,000 budget, says they’re “expected to do good and do well from a place of scarcity.”

According to Maryland Nonprofit survey data released last week, minority-led nonprofits struggled disproportionately during the pandemic, fueled by hard-to-reach government funding and catastrophic losses on every income source.

To counter this distress, over 215 nonprofits and individuals are calling for state administrators to allocate $1 billion of Maryland’s reported budget surplus to aid struggling nonprofits.

