New laws focus on hospital debt, healthcare for new mothers

The Associated Press

December 31, 2021, 1:19 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — New laws will be taking effect in Maryland with the New Year.

The Washington Post reported Friday that low-income individuals who are pregnant can receive health care under Medicaid for up to a year after giving birth. The current law only allows the coverage for a 60-day period.

Another law will require hospitals to begin relaxing debt collection practices for patients who have lower incomes. Hospitals can no longer charge interest or additional fees on an incurred debt. The hospitals also can’t sue patients over unpaid bills until at least 180 days after the initial charge.

