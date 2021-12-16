Maryland third party founder to run for governor as Democrat

The founder of the socialistic Bread and Roses Party in Maryland has announced the party is disbanding, and he's running for governor as a Democrat.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The founder of the socialistic Bread and Roses Party in Maryland has announced the party is disbanding, and he’s running for governor as a Democrat.

Jerome Segal founded the socialist Bread and Roses Party in 2018 and it was recognized a year later.

Segal says the party is closing after less than three years because the Democratic Party has moved further to the left in recent years and embraces policies and the range of what can be pursued is wider than before.

He also says he believes third-party candidates have to be concerned about being a potential spoiler and drawing away Democratic voters in a close election.

With Segal, there are now nine gubernatorial candidates in Maryland’s Democratic primary.

