Maryland reports season’s 1st cold-related illness death

Maryland health officials are reporting the state’s first cold-related illness death of this winter weather season.

Maryland health officials are reporting the state’s first cold-related illness death of this winter weather season.

The Maryland Department of Health said Tuesday that the man in the 50 to 60 age range died in Baltimore.

Deputy Secretary for Public Health Dr. Jinlene Chan is urging Marylanders to take precautions to prevent cold-related illnesses as temperatures drop.

She also reminds people to check on neighbors and relatives, especially the elderly, since older adults are particularly susceptible to hypothermia.

The department’s Office of Preparedness and Response monitors temperature, weather conditions, and incidence of cold-related illnesses and deaths in the state from November through March.

In the last winter weather season, the department reported 57 cold-related deaths.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.