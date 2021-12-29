CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Staffing changes due to COVID-19 in Montgomery Co. fire | Va. adds new deaths from 2020 | Where to get a COVID test this week | Latest DC area COVID data
Maryland lawyer convicted in money-laundering conspiracy case

The Associated Press

December 29, 2021, 10:12 PM

BALTIMORE — A federal jury has convicted a prominent Maryland lawyer in a money-laundering conspiracy case, but acquitted his co-defendants.

News outlets report that Kenneth Ravenell was convicted Tuesday of conspiracy to commit money laundering, but acquitted of racketeering-conspiracy and narcotics-conspiracy charges.

Ravenell faces up to 20 years in prison at sentencing May 14.

The jury cleared attorney Joshua Treem and investigator Sean Gordon of wrongdoing Tuesday. The charges were part of an investigation tied to a multistate marijuana operation.

Ravenell was indicted in 2019 and accused of helping his drug trafficker client launder money.

Last year, an indictment alleged that Ravenell, Treem and Gordon worked together to impede an investigation.

