Maryland lawmakers are gathering for a special session to redraw the state’s congressional map.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers are in Annapolis for a special session to redraw the state’s congressional map. The Maryland Senate quickly got down to business Monday by starting to override vetoes by Gov. Larry Hogan of legislation approved in the last session. Democrats control both chambers and need a three-fifths vote in the House and Senate to override the Republican governor. Lawmakers were scheduled to hold a hearing Monday afternoon on legislation outlining the state’s eight U.S. House districts. Democrats who hold a supermajority in the General Assembly control the redistricting process in Maryland.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.