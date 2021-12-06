CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Men more frequently spread COVID | DC expands vaccine access | Is It Normal Yet? podcast | Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Maryland News » Maryland lawmakers convene for…

Maryland lawmakers convene for redistricting session

The Associated Press

December 6, 2021, 1:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers are in Annapolis for a special session to redraw the state’s congressional map. The Maryland Senate quickly got down to business Monday by starting to override vetoes by Gov. Larry Hogan of legislation approved in the last session. Democrats control both chambers and need a three-fifths vote in the House and Senate to override the Republican governor. Lawmakers were scheduled to hold a hearing Monday afternoon on legislation outlining the state’s eight U.S. House districts. Democrats who hold a supermajority in the General Assembly control the redistricting process in Maryland.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OPM bill advances after testy debate, perhaps a foreboding sign for future reform efforts

Despite long struggle over intellectual property, DoD still lacks bench of IP experts

Agencies to receive final cyber guidance from CISA in the coming months

Defense agencies let experience inform planning and programming

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up