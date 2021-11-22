THANKSGIVING NEWS: Major retailers keeping doors closed | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Home » Maryland News » Vice mayor of Md.…

Vice mayor of Md. town faces federal firearms charges

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 5:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — Authorities say the vice mayor of a small western Maryland town is facing federal firearms charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says an indictment unsealed last week charges Jacob Martz with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun in connection with 16 firearms and multiple machine-gun conversion devices found at his home.

The indictment alleges that Martz knew he was prohibited from possessing firearms due to previous felony firearms convictions, but he had 16 guns and about 5,200 rounds of ammunition.

Attorney David Fischer told The Herald-Mail that Martz, the vice mayor of Sharpsburg, turned himself in Thursday and pleaded not guilty.

He says they intend to “vigorously defend against these allegations.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Maryland News

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up