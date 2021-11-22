Vice mayor of Md. town faces federal firearms charges

Authorities say the vice mayor of a small western Maryland town is facing federal firearms charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says an indictment unsealed last week charges Jacob Martz with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun in connection with 16 firearms and multiple machine-gun conversion devices found at his home.

The indictment alleges that Martz knew he was prohibited from possessing firearms due to previous felony firearms convictions, but he had 16 guns and about 5,200 rounds of ammunition.

Attorney David Fischer told The Herald-Mail that Martz, the vice mayor of Sharpsburg, turned himself in Thursday and pleaded not guilty.

He says they intend to “vigorously defend against these allegations.”

