Rockefeller Christmas tree coming from Maryland for 1st time

The Associated Press

November 5, 2021, 12:13 PM

The Christmas tree that will light up Rockefeller Center this holiday season is coming from Maryland for the first time in the nearly nine decades of the annual tradition.

The center announced Thursday that a 79-foot-tall Norway spruce will be cut down in Elkton on Nov. 11 and arrive in New York City on Nov. 13.

Rockefeller Center’s website says the 85-year-old tree will be covered with about 5 miles of wire holding more than 50,000 multi-colored lights and topped with a 900-pound star covered in 3 million Swarovski crystals.

The lighting ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 1 and will be televised on NBC.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

