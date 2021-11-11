CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Maryland wildlife officials investigating sick bald eagles

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 7:45 PM

MANCHESTER, Md. — Five bald eagles were found acting strangely and seemingly sick in northern Maryland, prompting an investigation by state wildlife officials.

The Washington Post reports that William Fauntleroy found the birds Sunday in the Manchester area of Carroll County near the Pennsylvania border. He says he saw an eagle near his mailbox that was acting weirdly and appeared unable to fly.

The group of birds was feeding on a deer carcass, and one died after flying into a power line.

Wildlife rescuers took the four other eagles to the Phoenix Wildlife Center in Baltimore County.

The Maryland Natural Resources Police say samples from the deer remains would be analyzed.

