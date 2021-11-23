THANKSGIVING NEWS: Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Vaccines making Thanksgiving easier | Thanksgiving travel returns | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Maryland man pleads guilty to enticing teens to a have sex

The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 8:34 AM

BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal prosecutor says a Maryland man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the use of his cellphone and the internet to coerce three underage girls to have sex with him. U.S. Attorney for Maryland Erek L. Barron says in a news release that 40-year-old Anthony Gonzalez of Aberdeen pleaded guilty on Monday. In an interview with law enforcement, Gonzalez admitted to engaging in sex acts with one victim and saving recordings of their encounters. He also admitted to law enforcement that he knew a second victim was a minor and had sexually explicit images of her.

