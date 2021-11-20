Maryland man charged with possessing, receiving child porn

A federal grand jury has indicted a Maryland man on charges of receipt and possession of child pornography.

BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Maryland man on charges of receipt and possession of child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Maryland says in a news release that the indictment charging 29-year-old Tyler Dean Fowler, of Easton, was returned on Nov. 10.

It was announced on Friday. Fowler was arrested on Thursday in North Carolina, but the news release didn’t specify where Fowler was taken into custody.

According to the four-count indictment, Fowler knowingly received several images of minors engaged in sexually explicit activity in October 2019.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.