Investigators seek help after three fires set in Maryland

The Associated Press

November 2, 2021, 7:48 AM

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Fire investigators in Maryland are asking the public for help figuring out who set three fires over the weekend at a mobile home park on the Eastern Shore.

A news release from the Maryland State Fire Marshal says the fires were set on Saturday and Sunday in the Wilson Landing Mobile Home Park south of Princess Anne.

Officials say the fire on Saturday involved a vacant mobile home and caused damages estimated at $10,000.

On Sunday, another fire occurred at a vacant mobile home that caused an equal amount of damage. The latest fire occurred late Sunday night and involved a car.

