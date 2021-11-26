Contract awarded to move Eastern Shore Confederate monument

Officials on Maryland’s Eastern Shore have voted to award a contract to remove a Confederate monument from a courthouse lawn and relocate it.

News outlets report that the The Talbot County Council voted unanimously Tuesday to award a contract for the removal of the “Talbot Boys” statue and its relocation to a Virginia battlefield.

The contract was awarded to Washington, D.C.-based contractor Stratified for $67,000. The council also passed an amendment allowing submissions of alternative local sites for the monument until Dec. 6.

The statue dedicated in 1916 commemorates more than 80 soldiers who fought for the Confederacy.

It’s thought to be the last Confederate monument still standing on public property in Maryland besides cemeteries and battlefields.

