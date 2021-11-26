BLACK FRIDAY NEWS: Black Friday weather looks chilly | OK not to Black Friday shop | Saving your Thanksgiving leftovers | High car prices on Black Friday
Home » Maryland News » Contract awarded to move…

Contract awarded to move Eastern Shore Confederate monument

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 1:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Officials on Maryland’s Eastern Shore have voted to award a contract to remove a Confederate monument from a courthouse lawn and relocate it.

News outlets report that the The Talbot County Council voted unanimously Tuesday to award a contract for the removal of the “Talbot Boys” statue and its relocation to a Virginia battlefield.

The contract was awarded to Washington, D.C.-based contractor Stratified for $67,000. The council also passed an amendment allowing submissions of alternative local sites for the monument until Dec. 6.

The statue dedicated in 1916 commemorates more than 80 soldiers who fought for the Confederacy.

It’s thought to be the last Confederate monument still standing on public property in Maryland besides cemeteries and battlefields.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Maryland News

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

Airmen and guardians will be stuck at current orders until they are vaccinated or exempted

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up