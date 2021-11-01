Chesapeake Bay Foundation chooses new president and CEO

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation announced a new president and chief executive officer on Monday.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation announced a new president and chief executive officer on Monday.

Hilary Harp Falk, who has served as the National Wildlife Federation’s chief program officer, will start as the foundation’s new chief on Jan. 3.

Falk, who lives in Annapolis, Maryland, will replace William Baker, who has been president and CEO of the foundation since 1981 and is retiring.

“Today, we stand at a crossroads for Bay restoration,” Falk said in a statement. “Finishing the work of Chesapeake Clean Water Blueprint by 2025 and leaving a restored Bay to our children and grandchildren is possible. But it is not certain. I am humbled and honored to now be charged with leading this prestigious institution.”

At the National Wildlife Federation, Falk led and integrated all national and regional programs while serving as strategic advisor to the CEO. Before that, Falk held the position of NWF vice president for regional conservation, where she was responsible for leading the organization’s seven regional offices.

She also served as NWF’s regional executive director for the mid-Atlantic and director of the Choose Clean Water Coalition, creating a coalition of more than 200 advocacy organizations to protect and restore the Chesapeake Bay.

