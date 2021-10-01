Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. schools to allow religious exemption | Cases falling | Mask requirement back at U.Va, | Latest cases in DC region
Prosecutors: Neo-Nazis discussed assassination, prison break

The Associated Press

October 1, 2021, 1:37 PM

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Maryland are recommending 25-year prison sentences for two neo-Nazi group members who were arrested by the FBI ahead of a gun rights rally at Virginia’s Capitol.

In a court filing Thursday, prosecutors described former Canadian Armed Forces reservist Patrik Jordan Mathews and U.S. Army veteran Brian Mark Lemley Jr. as domestic terrorists who prepared for a civil war and talked about planning an attack at the January 2020 rally in Virginia.

Mathews and Lemley Jr. are scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 28 after pleading guilty to gun charges in June.

They were charged along with a third member of The Base, a white supremacist organization. Defense attorneys filed their sentencing memos under seal.

