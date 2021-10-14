Police investigate death of man found in Susquehanna River

Maryland State Police are investigating the death of a man found in the Susquehanna River.

PORT DEPOSIT, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police are investigating the death of a man found in the Susquehanna River.

Police say troopers were called to Port Deposit area Tuesday morning after a kayaker found the man.

The man identified as Rene Reyes Carranza of Street was slumped over a log that was completely submerged and resting near a steep embankment on the Cecil County side of the river.

He was pronounced dead and his body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy.

Investigators found no signs of trauma on Carranza’s body and no indication of violence or foul play where he was found. Police are looking for Carranza’s 2006 black Honda Ridgeline.

