Maryland teen wanted in fatal shooting captured in Florida

A police department in Maryland says a teenager wanted in a fatal shooting has been apprehended in Florida.

A news release from Hagerstown police says 17-year-old Gage John Coles is being charged as an adult in the death of 27-year-old John Anthony Leonard IV.

Coles is also charged in the shooting of 22-year-old Jaseye Stephens. Both shooting victims are from Hagerstown.

The shooting occurred on Saturday.

According to police, Coles was taken into custody around 8 a.m. Tuesday in Manatee County, Florida, and is being held there to await an extradition hearing.

