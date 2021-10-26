Coronavirus News: Variants affecting employers' plans | New international travel requirements | Spooky but COVID Safe | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Maryland teen wanted in fatal shooting captured in Florida

The Associated Press

October 26, 2021, 3:47 PM

A police department in Maryland says a teenager wanted in a fatal shooting has been apprehended in Florida.

A news release from Hagerstown police says 17-year-old Gage John Coles is being charged as an adult in the death of 27-year-old John Anthony Leonard IV.

Coles is also charged in the shooting of 22-year-old Jaseye Stephens. Both shooting victims are from Hagerstown.

The shooting occurred on Saturday.

According to police, Coles was taken into custody around 8 a.m. Tuesday in Manatee County, Florida, and is being held there to await an extradition hearing.

