Maryland sees increase in precipitation, sea level, flooding

The Associated Press

October 13, 2021, 4:43 PM

Data collected from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows that over the past 20 years, rainfall, flooding and sea level have increased across Maryland, with precipitation growing by 2.63 inches per decade from 2000 to 2020.

The administration also found the Northeast Atlantic region saw 100% to 150% more flood days in 2020 than in 2000.

The Maryland Sea Grant College at the University of Maryland projected sea level in the Chesapeake Bay will rise up to 2.1 feet by 2050 in a 2013 report.

Precipitation is especially heavy in counties surrounding the bay. In 2018, Baltimore had the state’s highest annual precipitation over the course of 20 years with 73.84 inches.

