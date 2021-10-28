Coronavirus News: Antidepressant shows promise for treating early COVID | Pandemic led to record pro bono hours in DC | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Maryland officials highlight new health insurance subsidy

The Associated Press

October 28, 2021, 6:01 PM

A new Maryland subsidy will make health insurance more affordable for young adults ages 18-34.

Local officials and state lawmakers gathered on Thursday to highlight the new subsidy as Maryland’s open enrollment period begins Monday for the state’s health exchange.

Legislation enacted by the Maryland General Assembly allocates $20 million a year for two years to bring down the cost of health insurance for people ages 18-34 with low and moderate incomes. That age group continues to have higher uninsured rates.

The new state financial assistance will bring down premium costs significantly for people in that age group.

