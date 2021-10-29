Lists of officers prosecutors won’t call to testify released

Two Maryland state’s attorneys released their “do-not-call” lists Friday with the names of nearly 150 current or former police officers that they’ve said their offices won’t call to testify.

The lists have been shielded from public view, but the prosecutors said the disclosure is allowed under a new law aimed at improving police accountability, The Washington Post reported. Under Anton’s Law records of investigations into alleged police misconduct are no longer considered personnel records. Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby and Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy urged other prosecutors to follow suit to hold the legal system to account.

The lists include officers from local and federal agencies whose credibility has been called into question, the prosecutors said. Most have retired, were fired or left their police agencies, but more than a quarter are still members of a police force.

The list was after an appeals court ruling reversing a lower court decision that allowed Mosby to withhold from the public the list of police officers deemed potentially unreliable. Her list includes 91 officers and more than a quarter of them have pending criminal charges ranging from murder to child pornography to theft.

Most of the 57 officers of Braveboy’s list come from the county police department and 12 are with smaller municipal departments.

