Police: Man with knife tried to rob congregants in church

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Authorities in Maryland say that a man with a knife entered a church and demanded that the congregants hand over their money and car keys.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the incident occurred Sunday evening in the suburb of Westminster.

The church was not identified by Maryland State Police. The agency said in a news release that no one was harmed and that no property was stolen.

About 10 people had stayed in the church after services were over. Police said the man entered, pulled out a knife and attempted to rob them.

Some of the congregants left for the parking lot, but the man followed them.

Members of three police departments searched the area, but no suspect was arrested.

