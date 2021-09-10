9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Entertainment's response to 9/11 | Covering 9/11 before smartphones | Academy players recall 9/11 | Smithsonian seeking stories for public record
Police: Man charged with impersonating officer

The Associated Press

September 10, 2021, 9:12 AM

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say they’ve charged a man with impersonating a police officer on the Eastern Shore.

The 24-year-old Fruitland man surrendered Thursday and was charged with three counts of impersonating a police officer.

Troopers received multiple complaints about a man driving a Ford Crown Victoria in Salisbury with no police markings, who used emergency lights to move traffic out of his way and tried to make traffic stops.

Police say investigators identified the man as a suspect through interviews with witnesses and social media posts describing the incidents.

Investigators are working to determine if there are any other victims.

