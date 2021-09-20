Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | Loosing friends over COVID-19 vaccine | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
Police investigate death in Ocean City

The Associated Press

September 20, 2021, 7:51 PM

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Police are investigating after the death of person found unconscious in a Maryland resort town.

Ocean City police said in a statement that a concerned citizen called police on Monday morning after finding an unconscious male outside in the area of 60th Street.

Police say paramedics pronounced the person dead at the scene and detectives with the police department’s major crimes unit are investigating.

The body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office, where an autopsy will be conducted.

Police are not releasing the person’s name at this time.

