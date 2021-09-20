Police investigate death in Ocean City

Police are investigating after the death of person found unconscious in a Maryland resort town.

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Police are investigating after the death of person found unconscious in a Maryland resort town.

Ocean City police said in a statement that a concerned citizen called police on Monday morning after finding an unconscious male outside in the area of 60th Street.

Police say paramedics pronounced the person dead at the scene and detectives with the police department’s major crimes unit are investigating.

The body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office, where an autopsy will be conducted.

Police are not releasing the person’s name at this time.

