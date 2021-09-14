Maryland Zoo will vaccinate certain animals against COVID-19

The Maryland Zoo says it will vaccinate certain animals that have been proven to be susceptible to COVID-19.

The Maryland Zoo says it will vaccinate certain animals that have been proven to be susceptible to COVID-19.

Senior director of animal health, conservation and research Dr. Ellen Bronson said Tuesday that the zoo in Baltimore hasn’t had any cases of COVID-19 in its animals, but the vaccine will “add another layer of protection.”

Bronson says the zoo expects to receive doses in the fall from the animal health company Zoetis.

Animals that the zoo plans to vaccinate include the North American river otters, chimpanzees, and cat species like the cheetah and lion.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.