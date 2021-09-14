Coronavirus News: How parents can prepare for COVID in schools | Child cases up 240% since July | FDA experts oppose booster plan | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Maryland News » Maryland Zoo will vaccinate…

Maryland Zoo will vaccinate certain animals against COVID-19

The Associated Press

September 14, 2021, 2:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Maryland Zoo says it will vaccinate certain animals that have been proven to be susceptible to COVID-19.

Senior director of animal health, conservation and research Dr. Ellen Bronson said Tuesday that the zoo in Baltimore hasn’t had any cases of COVID-19 in its animals, but the vaccine will “add another layer of protection.”

Bronson says the zoo expects to receive doses in the fall from the animal health company Zoetis.

Animals that the zoo plans to vaccinate include the North American river otters, chimpanzees, and cat species like the cheetah and lion.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal appeals court casts doubts on lawsuit challenging higher USPS rates

Updated: New executive order requires vaccines for all federal employees, contractors

Pentagon official says CMMC changes will be finalized ‘very soon’

Biden administration sets November deadline for federal employee vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up