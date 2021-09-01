Maryland legislative redistricting panel announces hearings

A Maryland commission on legislative redistricting has announced 12 public hearing dates around the state.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland commission on legislative redistricting has announced 12 public hearing dates around the state.

The first of the hearings announced Tuesday will be in Prince George’s County on Sept. 20.

Ten of the hearings will in different parts of the state. There also will be two statewide virtual hearings.

The last hearing is scheduled for Nov. 18.

The panel, which includes leading Democrats who control the General Assembly as well as two Republican minority leaders, will draw maps for the state’s eight congressional districts as well as the 188 seats in the state legislature, based on new census data.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.