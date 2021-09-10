9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Entertainment's response to 9/11 | Covering 9/11 before smartphones | Academy players recall 9/11 | Smithsonian seeking stories for public record
Home » Maryland News » Centuries-old reprints, letter on…

Centuries-old reprints, letter on display in Annapolis

The Associated Press

September 10, 2021, 4:07 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Walking into the Annapolis State House recently became a bit like time travel as several national founding documents from the 18th and 19th centuries were unveiled Thursday night as part of a Founding Freedoms exhibit.

Early and immediate newspaper printings of the Declaration of Independence, Constitution and Bill of Rights, as well as historic engravings of the declaration, are on display until November.

The copy of the Constitution, appearing in the Pennsylvania Packet and Daily Advertiser two days after it was ratified in 1787, was a re-pressing of type set for copies sent to Congressional Convention committees.

The collection is on loan from Maryland native and billionaire philanthropist David Rubenstein.

