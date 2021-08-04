Morgan State University announces wage changes

Morgan State University has announced new wages this week, including a $15 minimum wage for hourly workers and a plan to convert contractual employees to full-time wages with benefits.

Morgan State University has announced new wages this week, including a $15 minimum wage for hourly workers and a plan to convert contractual employees to full-time wages with benefits.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the changes go into effect Wednesday.

They effectively end to Morgan State’s longtime practice of hiring contractual employees.

Officials say the overhaul also includes increases to adjunct faculty pay in hopes of attracting and retaining high-quality instructors.

The university says the measures come as Morgan State seeks to address employee inequity in a meaningful way at the state’s largest historically Black university.

