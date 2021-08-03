2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Photos | 2nd Olympic sprint sweep | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Maryland offshore wind developer announces expansion plans off coast of Ocean City

The Associated Press

August 3, 2021, 1:41 PM

A Maryland offshore wind developer has announced plans to expand on a wind turbine project off the coast of Ocean City and create a new steel production facility to make offshore wind foundations.

US Wind announced plans on Tuesday to expand its 22-turbine MarWin project off the Maryland coast with a new project called Momentum Wind, which would include up to 82 turbines.

Plans also call for developing 90 waterfront acres into a new steel fabrication facility in Baltimore County at the Tradepoint Atlantic site to be built along with the expansion.

The announcement included a lease agreement at Sparrows Point Shipyard, the former home of Bethlehem Steel.

