Maryland courts strengthening mask rules in some facilities

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland courts are strengthening health measures in certain judicial facilities in response to modified COVID-19 protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera made the announcement Friday. Masks will be required for everyone except children aged 2 and under, regardless of vaccination status in state courthouses and judicial facilities in jurisdictions that have a CDC transmission rating of “substantial” or “high.”

The new rule goes into effect Monday. Masks will be required in state courthouses and judicial facilities for a 14-day period, after a return from “high” or “substantial” to “moderate” or “low” levels.

