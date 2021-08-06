2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | History made by American in track and field | American Molly Seidel wins bronze in Olympic marathon | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Maryland News » Maryland courts strengthening mask…

Maryland courts strengthening mask rules in some facilities

The Associated Press

August 6, 2021, 5:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland courts are strengthening health measures in certain judicial facilities in response to modified COVID-19 protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera made the announcement Friday. Masks will be required for everyone except children aged 2 and under, regardless of vaccination status in state courthouses and judicial facilities in jurisdictions that have a CDC transmission rating of “substantial” or “high.”

The new rule goes into effect Monday. Masks will be required in state courthouses and judicial facilities for a 14-day period, after a return from “high” or “substantial” to “moderate” or “low” levels.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Military sexual assault commissioners urge officials not to get bogged down by UCMJ changes

Biden's picks on USPS board push back on 'dangerous risks' in plan to slow down mail

After 15 years of Best Places to Work, data findings consistently point to engagement needs

New CISA office brings in cloud giants, other private companies to collaborate on cyber threats

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up