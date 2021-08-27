Maryland Del. Ronald Watson appointed to state Senate seat

Del. Ronald Watson has been appointed to a Maryland Senate seat in Prince George's County.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Del. Ronald Watson has been appointed to a Maryland Senate seat in Prince George’s County.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced the appointment on Friday. Watson will represent District 23. He has served in the House of Delegates since 2019. He is currently a member of the Judiciary Committee and the Joint Committee on Cybersecurity, IT, and Biotechnology.

He is also the president and senior program manager for Watson Management Corporation in Upper Marlboro. Watson was appointed to fill a vacant seat when Douglas J.J. Peters left office after being appointed to the University System of Maryland Board of Regents.

