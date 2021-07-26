Md. investigators: 3 fires on same Salisbury street intentionally set

Maryland fire investigators say three fires just days apart at homes on the same street in Salisbury were set intentionally.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office says the first fire broke out Wednesday on Nokomis Avenue and two more broke out Friday night at two homes just a few doors away. Neighbors spotted all three blazes and alerted the fire department.

Officials say no one was injured in the fires and in total, damage at all three homes is estimated at $110,000.

No arrests have been made and officials ask anyone with information about the fires to contact authorities. Callers can remain anonymous.

