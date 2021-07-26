2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Olympics: Latest news | Ledecky wins silver | Sunday gold medal roundup
Maryland universities prepare to manage COVID-19 vaccination records

The Associated Press

July 26, 2021, 12:05 PM

BALTIMORE — Colleges and universities in Maryland are adjusting computer software and hiring additional staff in an effort to manage vaccination records for COVID-19 ahead of the fall semester.

The Baltimore Sun reported Monday that administrators are devising plans to verify compliance with vaccine mandates and to process applications for an exemption.

Earlier this year,14 schools across the state said they would require students and employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine before the fall. Some schools have collected immunization records for years.

But they’re now doing so on a larger scale and will include employees. Unvaccinated students who lack an exemption may not be allowed to live on campus or access campus facilities.

Some could also see their registration for courses cancelled.

