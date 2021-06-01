VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Pre-pandemic crowds expected | Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
Home » Maryland News » Woman treated for burns…

Woman treated for burns after attack with unknown liquid

The Associated Press

June 1, 2021, 8:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ABINGDON, Md. (AP) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was treated for apparent chemical burns after she said two people yelled homophobic remarks and threw liquid at her.

The Baltimore County woman told deputies that it happened in the Home Goods store parking lot in Abingdon on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release posted on social media.

The woman said two people in a small black car yelled homophobic remarks at her, then threw an unknown liquid at her.

At first, the woman believed the liquid was water and she continued with her day, but an hour later, her skin began itching and she went to a local urgent care for treatment of what appeared to be chemical burns.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon has a new strategy for JADC2, but most of us won’t be able to see it for a while

VA sees trust improve by 24% in five years, thanks to veterans experience effort

Rocket delivery service might be coming to an Air Force near you

CDOs scattered in who they report to within agency hierarchy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up