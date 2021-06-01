Woman treated for burns after attack with unknown liquid

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was treated for apparent chemical burns after she said two people yelled homophobic remarks and threw liquid at her.

ABINGDON, Md. (AP) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was treated for apparent chemical burns after she said two people yelled homophobic remarks and threw liquid at her.

The Baltimore County woman told deputies that it happened in the Home Goods store parking lot in Abingdon on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release posted on social media.

The woman said two people in a small black car yelled homophobic remarks at her, then threw an unknown liquid at her.

At first, the woman believed the liquid was water and she continued with her day, but an hour later, her skin began itching and she went to a local urgent care for treatment of what appeared to be chemical burns.

