Standoff temporarily shuts down BWI garage

An armed suspect kept a garage at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport shut down for hours before authorities said he died of a self-inflicted gunshot.

News outlets report that the Maryland Transportation Authority Police said that police in Howard County had alerted them to be on the lookout for the suspect in a domestic altercation.

Police say they found the suspect in the garage Friday morning, established a perimeter and began negotiations. Maryland Transportation Authority Police said officers heard gunshots from the suspect’s car in the late afternoon and found him dead of a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead after medics attempted to render aid. The suspect was not identified.

