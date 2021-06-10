CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding for overdue gas, electric bills | Closing vaccine gap for Latinos in Md. | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Report finds Maryland underestimated landfill emissions

The Associated Press

June 10, 2021, 6:12 PM

An environmental group’s study has found that Maryland officials significantly underestimated how much carbon dioxide and methane leaked from municipal landfills over the last 15 years.

News outlets report the Department of the Environment confirmed the Environmental Integrity Project’s findings.

The report released Wednesday found about 51,500 tons of methane leaked from the state’s landfills in 2017. That’s more than four times the amount the Department of the Environment reported and larger than any other source of methane pollution in Maryland.

The group also found that Maryland underestimated the amount of carbon dioxide released from landfills.

Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles says the department has corrected the mistakes.

