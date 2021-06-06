CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Homeless man charged with arson and murder in woman’s death

The Associated Press

June 6, 2021, 3:13 PM

SALISBURY, Md. — A homeless man has been charged with murder and arson in the death of a Maryland woman whose body was found inside a burning house in Salisbury last month.

Delaware State News reports that 43-year-old Kenneth Glenn Evans is being held without bond in connection with the May 21 fire.

When firefighters responded to the blaze, they found a woman’s body in the master bedroom and a purse on the kitchen table with the contents dumped out.

State Fire Marshals who arrived on the scene found a wire cable wrapped around the woman’s neck multiple times.

She was identified as Helen Riggins, the owner of the home. Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.

