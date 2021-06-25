EXPLAINER: How Maryland is distributing aid to help tenants

While a federal freeze on most evictions enacted last year is scheduled to expire July 31, Maryland has extended a state moratorium through Aug. 15.

The moratorium provides a legal defense for tenants if they can show a substantial loss of income from COVID-19.

Maryland has been allocated about $719 million from federal stimulus funds for emergency rental assistance.

Of that, about $462 million was provided to the state government with the remaining $257 million allocated directly to local governments.

