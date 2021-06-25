CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Most deaths now among unvaccinated | Fauci: 'It's almost like it's going to be two Americas' | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
Home » Maryland News » EXPLAINER: How Maryland is…

EXPLAINER: How Maryland is distributing aid to help tenants

The Associated Press

June 25, 2021, 12:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — While a federal freeze on most evictions enacted last year is scheduled to expire July 31, Maryland has extended a state moratorium through Aug. 15.

The moratorium provides a legal defense for tenants if they can show a substantial loss of income from COVID-19.

Maryland has been allocated about $719 million from federal stimulus funds for emergency rental assistance.

Of that, about $462 million was provided to the state government with the remaining $257 million allocated directly to local governments.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden creates sweeping diversity and inclusion initiative through new executive order

USPS 'put its thumb on the scale' awarding delivery vehicle contract, vendor tells court

OMB plummets in Best Places to Work rankings

Is IPv6 like the oil crisis of the 1970s? Much ado about nothing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up