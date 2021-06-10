CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. state of emergency to end | Montgomery Co. vaccine update | US COVID-19 deaths hit 600,000 | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Coal plants in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Ohio to shut down

The Associated Press

June 10, 2021, 1:41 PM

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The owner of three coal-fired power plants in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Ohio says that it will shut them down.

Houston-based GenOn Holdings LLC said Thursday that it will shut down a generating unit at both Avon Lake station on Lake Erie near Cleveland and Cheswick station on the Allegheny River outside Pittsburgh by Sept. 15.

It says it will shut down two generating units at the much larger Morgantown station on Maryland’s Cobb Neck peninsula by next June 1.

Coal has fallen out of favor in the climate change era and it’s been buffeted by a flood of cheaper natural gas from shale formations.

