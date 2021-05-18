Maryland State House reopening to the public

The Maryland State House is reopening to the public.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland State House is reopening to the public.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced the Capitol will reopen on Friday.

He made the announcement Tuesday during a bill signing ceremony with Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne Jones.

The building was closed in March of last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All COVID-19 protocols, including screening questions and thermal scanning, will remain in place for all visitors.

Tours and groups of visitors may not exceed 25 individuals per group, not including the tour guide.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.