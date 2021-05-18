CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC residents encouraged to get vaccinated | 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Maryland News » Maryland State House reopening…

Maryland State House reopening to the public

The Associated Press

May 18, 2021, 5:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland State House is reopening to the public.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced the Capitol will reopen on Friday.

He made the announcement Tuesday during a bill signing ceremony with Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne Jones.

The building was closed in March of last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All COVID-19 protocols, including screening questions and thermal scanning, will remain in place for all visitors.

Tours and groups of visitors may not exceed 25 individuals per group, not including the tour guide.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Maryland News

IRS plans 'significant hiring' to stay ahead of 52K employees expected to leave in coming years

7 ways to modernize the federal financial workforce

Army Futures Command preparing to evolve human, technological dynamics for hybrid workforce

With a backlog of 500,000 records requests, NARA asks DoD for help

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up