CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Prince George's Co. to lift some restrictions | Montgomery Co. update | Vaccine clinic at Audi Field | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Maryland News » Maryland panel OKs funds…

Maryland panel OKs funds for newspaper shooting memorial

The Associated Press

May 6, 2021, 1:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s spending panel has approved funding for a memorial honoring five people killed at the Capital Gazette newspaper in 2018.

The Capital Gazette reports that the Board of Public Works approved a $300,000 grant Wednesday to partially fund the Guardians of the 1st Amendment Memorial in Annapolis.Unstable soil at the site meant new soil had to be brought in and steel piles had to be installed.

This added another $200,000 to the project’s cost, bringing the total to about a half million dollars. Anne Arundel County and the City of Annapolis have followed through on pledges to pay for any overrun costs.

The memorial is still expected to be complete before the dedication on June 28, the three-year anniversary of the shooting.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Maryland News

'Monster': 7 life sentences for ex-hospital worker in deaths

House committee moves ahead with USPS reform bill DeJoy approves

Federal CIO Martorana: $1B TMF lets agencies ‘apply for projects that previously were out of their reach’

Appeals court upholds whistleblower precedent in complex but consequential case for feds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up