CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. family gets vaccinated | Nationals Park mask policy update | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Maryland News » Maryland budget official outlines…

Maryland budget official outlines billions in pandemic aid

The Associated Press

May 20, 2021, 5:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland budget official says the state is expecting to receive about $3.7 billion in federal pandemic relief “within the next week or so.”

Gov. Larry Hogan’s deputy budget secretary outlined more than $62 billion in overall federal and state pandemic relief funds on Thursday during the first meeting of a state workgroup on pandemic-related spending.

The $3.7 billion is Maryland’s portion of federal American Rescue Plan funds.

The federal government provided Maryland and local jurisdictions with almost $24 billion in grant funding for education, relief for physicians and childcare providers, COVID tests and vaccinations, mortgage and rent assistance programs.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

How CISA limited the impact of the SolarWinds attack

Centers of Excellence help DHS combat bio threats, domestic terrorism

Best shot at USPS reform in Congress gets better with 20 senators supporting bipartisan bill

VA accountability office says it's improved, but whistleblowers aren't so sure

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up