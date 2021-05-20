Maryland budget official outlines billions in pandemic aid

A Maryland budget official says the state is expecting to receive about $3.7 billion in federal pandemic relief “within the next week or so.”

Gov. Larry Hogan’s deputy budget secretary outlined more than $62 billion in overall federal and state pandemic relief funds on Thursday during the first meeting of a state workgroup on pandemic-related spending.

The $3.7 billion is Maryland’s portion of federal American Rescue Plan funds.

The federal government provided Maryland and local jurisdictions with almost $24 billion in grant funding for education, relief for physicians and childcare providers, COVID tests and vaccinations, mortgage and rent assistance programs.

