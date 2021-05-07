CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Take the shot, DC at Audi Field | Md. to end capacity restrictions | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Court workers barred from wearing ‘thin blue line’ masks

The Associated Press

May 7, 2021, 9:16 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The chief judge of Maryland District Courts has banned court employees from wearing face masks with the law enforcement symbol of the “thin blue line.”

News outlets report that Chief Judge John P. Morrissey sent an email ordering staff to cease wearing the masks.

His order Wednesday applies to bailiffs, commissioners, constables, clerks, staff and judges across the 34 District Court sites statewide, but does not apply to courthouse visitors.

A spokeswoman for the judiciary said no similar mandate has been given to staff at the Circuit Courts.Morrissey wrote that the court had been made aware of “an issue of perceived bias” and that staff had been wearing masks and other items of clothing with the “thin blue line.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters and republished with permission. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today.

