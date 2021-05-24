82 vehicles vandalized at high school; juvenile charged

Authorities say a juvenile has been charged with vandalizing dozens of vehicles at a high school on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post Monday that the school resource officer at Kent Island High School was called to the student parking lot on Thursday and saw several vandalized vehicles.

Officials determined that 82 were vandalized with orange paint. The sheriff’s office says the officer found the suspect, who admitted to the vandalism.

The suspect’s father came to the school and took custody of the juvenile.

The suspect was charged with malicious destruction of property scheme and disruption of school activity.

